Thilafushi and Gulhifalhu Project Drawings Will Now Be Approved by HDC

It has been decided that architecture plans and drawings for the buildings being built in Thilafushi and Gulhifalhu will now be overseen and approved by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

In a statement by HDC yesterday, it was said that in relation to all the projects acquired from its merger with Greater Male Industrial Zone Limited (GMIZL), HDC will also be approving the infrastructure drawings for Thilafushi and Gulhifalhu.

Following the merger between HDC and GMIZL, all rent from leased commercial units and land in Thilafushi is now payable to HDC as well.

The merger between HDC and GMIZL took place in August this year.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives