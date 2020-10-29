TrustEng Maldives to Construct the 2nd Largest Prefabricated Commercial Building!

TrustEng Maldives has signed the 2nd largest prefabricated 10 storeys commercial building construction agreement with Blue Ocean Ventures Pvt Ltd in the commercial hub of Male’, at M. Jaliyaa in front of MPL main Harbor. Once completed the building will be the second tallest prefab building in the Maldives!

TrustEng Maldives Group is a group of companies based in the Maldives aiming to provide multi-disciplinary engineering expertise, construction, product sourcing, consultancy and property management to clients.

The company designs, supplies and builds fully customized Pre-Fabricated warehouses as per the client’s requirements. The main advantages of a prefabricated warehouse are saving on capital expenditures and set up time.

Incorporated in 2018, the group has several years of experience and expertise in project management, architecture, civil and structural engineering, construction management consultancy and material sourcing. TrustEng is capable of continuously providing the best product and adapting skills to meet individual client requirements and the prospects of the marketplace.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives