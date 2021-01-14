THE OZEN COLLECTION Reveals New Branding and Receives 3 LUXLife Awards

The curtain has been lifted on the ultra-elegant brand identity of ‘THE OZEN COLLECTION’ along with the new logo and monogram for its resorts, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.

THE OZEN COLLECTION, a young and passionate award-winning Indian Ocean hospitality brand, unveils a bold new brand identity that further complements and elevates the brand’s experience offering. It is through the use of an elegant typeface, accompanied by a sophisticated colour palette, that the new visual identity was defined to create a brand mark that exudes an elegant looking modern brand.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI AND OZEN LIFE MAADHOO

As part of the rebranding exercise, the brand’s architecture strategy was defined to assist with the etymology development for every property within THE OZEN COLLECTION portfolio.

The word RESERVE, in OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, conveys exclusivity and privacy that guests enjoy at Bolifushi Island. OZEN By Atmosphere At Maadhoo is similarly renamed to OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, with LIFE signifying elegant lifestyle and lively environment at Maadhoo Island.

The monograms developed for each of the operating resorts, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, were done to celebrate the individuality of the islands where the resorts are situated. Staying true to the modernly elegant approach considered to develop the corporate brand, THE OZEN

COLLECTION, the visual identities for the resorts were also curated to exude a similar level of exclusivity and opulence while ensuring ease of recognition and scalability.

The OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI brand identity monogram was inspired by the conch shell (‘Boli’ in the local language) that directly relates to the meaning associated with the term ‘BOLIFUSHI’, ‘island of shells’ in the local language ‘Dhivehi’. The colour palette recommended for the property is a direct representative of the elegant and refined stay one can expect at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.

As for the OZEN LIFE MAADHOO identity, the inspiration for the monogram came from Scaevola Taccada, (‘Magoo Maa’ in the local language) the most commonly seen flower on Maadhoo Island. The greystone inspired colour palette recommended for the property’s identity is a representative of the warm elegance and heartfelt hospitality one can expect to experience when on the property. Stephane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer THE OZEN COLLECTION, says: “Creating a strong, distinctive brand identity for our flagship brand, OZEN, will greatly enhance our marketing communications and effectively showcase the exciting new design and service enhancements at the resorts.”

LUXlife Resorts & Retreats Awards

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO is proud to share that it has won three Resorts & Retreats Awards from LUXlife Magazine this year. The awards recognize the excellence of the resort in various categories:

– Customer Service Excellence Award – Maldives

– Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resort – Maldives

– Luxury Resort of The Year – Maldives

The accolades coincide with the exciting rebranding journey of the resort, recognizing the service excellence of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Luisa Lalli, General Manager at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, says: “This is a great moment for us. We remain committed to curating inspiring experiences for our guests by seamlessly blending sophisticated elegance with a meticulously balanced space and service experience, inspired by the local cultural norms. The sincere and humble efforts of the entire OZEN family, along with our process-driven approach, ensures the highest level of service, at every OZEN resort.”

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives