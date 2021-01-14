Villa College to Conduct Training Programs for Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Villa College and Athama Foundation have signed to collaborate and conduct training programs for those looking to build a career in the Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

The signing ceremony held at Villa College was commenced by Athama Foundation Founder and Vice Chairperson Ali Ahrush Ibrahim and Villa College Rector Dr. Ahmed Anwar.

Athama Foundation states they believe training professionals in the Tourism and Hospitality Industry is crucial to national development, considering our economy is dependent on tourism.

The foundation also claims they have discovered graduates are hesitant to enter a career in the tourism industry, and due to a lack of training, those who do enter the industry leave their jobs quickly.

The program aims to ease the challenges faced by the industry such as those above, and target youth development under Athama Foundation’s social responsibility.

Athama Foundation states they have chosen to collaborate as they believe Villa College to be one of the most capable schools delivering higher education and such training programs.

Additionally, it is highlighted that youngsters interested in the industry can enrol in the “Certificate 3 in Hospitality” program by Villa College and Athama Foundation. The four-month-long program is said to be conducted in a resort where students will gain practical experience as well as theoretical knowledge. It is further noted that only 20 students will be selected for the first batch.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives