STO Home Improvement Revises Business Hours

9 hours ago
STO has announced that they have revised its Home Improvement store business hours.

STO has stated that according to the revised hours, Home Improvement store will be open from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in the morning, from 13:15 to 18:00 in the afternoon and from 20:00 to 22:00 at night.

Revised business hours will be effective from 11th April onwards, until further notice is released by the company.

On Fridays, the store will be open from 16:00 to 18:00 in the evening and from 20:00 to 22:00 at night.

STO has brought changes to Home Improvement business hours in regards to the spread of COVID-19 in the Maldives.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives

