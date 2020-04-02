Government Arranges Care Package Delivery to Kochin & Trivandrum

The government has announced that they will be delivering care packages to Maldivians residing in Kochin and Trivandrum in India.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed that Maldivian cargo flight will be delivering the care packages to India on April 11.

Ministry has further stated that due to limited space in cargo flights, services will be prioritized on a first-come-first-served basis. Also, the ministry has limited the care packages up to a maximum allowance of 15 kilograms.

According to the ministry’s guidelines, items such as cigarettes, short eats, cake, fruits and vegetables, raw fish, and money are prohibited to include in the care packages.

India has declared a 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country, and due to this many Maldivians residing in the country are struggling.

The government has previously facilitated the delivery of care packages to Sri Lanka in cargo flights scheduled by the national airline Maldivian.

