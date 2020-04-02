Dhiraagu partners with Shemaroo to bring Best of Indian Cinema to the Maldives

Dhiraagu has announced a partnership with Shemaroo to bring the best Indian Cinema to the Maldives.

Dhiraagu customers will be able to watch genres across Bollywood movies, Classic cinema, and Bengali Movies on the DhiraaguTV VoD platform.

The service will be available exclusively to DhiraaguTV customers for MVR 60 per month. Dhiraagu will be offering a 50% discount till the end of May 2020 as an introductory offer.

Commenting on the association, Mr Mahmoud Dasser, Chief Marketing Officer of Dhiraagu stated, “We are happy to welcome ShemarooMe on board and are glad to associate with a company that has a legacy of entertaining its audiences for years. We are hopeful that this partnership will enrich the lives of our customers by granting them access to high-quality content.”

VoD is an innovative feature that will redefine how customers use and consume media. This feature enables DhiraaguTV to provide a wide range of entertainment options to customers that can be conveniently accessed – anytime, anywhere.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives