HDC Arranges Online Payment Methods

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has arranged online payment methods for rent payments of Hulhumale’ flats, rowhouses, and houses.

HDC has advised transferring the payment with details of the flat or row house to its account 7701134831003 and to Viber the receipt to 7290448.

HDC further stated that the details of flats and rowhouses in Hulhumale’ will be available in the “Hulhumale’” application.

HDC has taken this decision in regards to the government and HPA’s efforts to contain COVID-19 and to encourage more people to practice social distancing during this time.

