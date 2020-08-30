Social Distancing at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa

With the possibility of travel now on the horizon, many people are planning a much needed holiday, in search of a destination where they can feel comfortable and safe and where social distancing is available. At Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, we don’t have to enforce social distancing, it comes naturally.

Social distancing is effortless and not a new trend at Hideaway Beach Resort – it has always been this way. The resort has always wanted to offer its guests complete escapism, offering a getaway like no other in a part of the Maldives which is untouched by mass tourism. Hideaway Beach Resort is found in the northern reaches of the country in the Haa Alifu Atoll.

It’s not just about the location:

When it comes to space and privacy, Hideaway Beach Resort easily provides some of the largest beachfront villas in the Maldives. Each villa has its own expansive private deck or beach, hidden away among lush tropical gardens for complete privacy. With only 5% of the island occupied by the villas and outlets, the island offers a lot of space and privacy when discovering more of this tropical oasis.

Personalise your stay:

Guests can also book private dining experiences, to be served in the comfort of their villas, on their decks, in their gardens or even on their private beach.

Customised excursions are available for the chance to explore more of the untouched reefs and deserted sandbanks in the area.

Guests can even reach the resort by chartering a private seaplane or by private boat, as the resort marina provides a berth for yacht owners.

