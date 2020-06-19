SIMDI Introduces Online Shopping App

SIMDI Group has launched a new mobile application called ‘SIMDI Online’ on the 28th of June 2020 to better serve their customers. The app is available on Android & Apple.

SIMDI Online allows customers to view and order from the entire product portfolio at a click of a button. Representing over 200 brands and 15,000 products and services, this mobile application aims to be the biggest and most comprehensive platform giving access to the most diverse range of international products. To name a few, these product categories include Beverages, Cameras & Accessories, Clothing, Coffee & Tea, Condiments, Confectionaries, Snacks, Health & Beauty, Office Automation, Rice & Pasta, Sanitary and Professional items.

Moreover, it allows customers to select their preferred time slots in the day to make sure that the delivery of the products at their convenience and guarantees delivery on time. One of the most recognizable highlights of this application is the ability to live track your purchase from the moment our delivery agents pick up the purchase to the moment it is delivered at the doorstep.

The delivery service from the application also prioritizes the safety of our customers and delivery agents by making sure that we follow all the HPA guidelines by using appropriate PPE gear and safety procedures throughout.

Furthermore, to ensure customers are able to purchase from a variety of payment methods. The application allows the following payment methods:

– BML

– Islamic Banking

– Ooredoo Mfaisaa

– Cash on Delivery

The delivery service will run from 9 am till 9 pm, 7 days a week and deliver to both Male’ and Hulhumale’

According to SIMDI, one of the main reasons why SIMDI Group ventured into developing this app is to adapt to the current COVID-19 situation. The app allows customers to remain at home and request the items to their doorsteps as well as ease the process without having to call delivery agents directly. During the pandemic and before the application was launched, SIMDI team accomplished 100+ deliveries at minimum per day. The application allows teams to increase this capacity immensely while ensuring our customer service is a priority.

New products and promotions will be updated weekly on the app and we will be adding many new features over the next few months.

SIMDI Group represents over 200 brands, serves its customers from exclusive resort-supply needs to basic household products. With 5 segments and over 300 employees, SIMDI strives to “Recreate Commerce” with its diversity and stellar range in services, to provide nothing less than the best for their valued customers.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives