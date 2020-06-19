MMPRC, Tourism Ministry Partners Maldives Virtual Tour

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), along with the Ministry of Tourism, has partnered with Maldives Virtual Tours.

The future of tourism is to change forever which could have a big impact on the Maldives tourism industry in the next few years. The impact of virtual and augmented reality software on the travel industry is growing rapidly.

maldivesvirtualtour.com enables travellers across the globe to take a breathtaking virtual tour of discovery through the Maldives. A sister brand of Travel Trade Maldives (TTM), this project is set to host over 2000, 360° VR panoramic tours (video /photos) of more than 150 islands.

“We believe that this project is a unique way in promoting the Maldives tourism industry and will assist to advertise this country as a top tourism destination,” Tourism Ministry stated. “Most importantly, this project will be a vital step towards promoting our islands.”

Highlighting the importance of virtual reality in the future of tourism marketing, MMPRC in support of Maldives Virtual Tours said, “This project will assist Maldives tourism industry to reach new heights in the global travel industry with over 2000, 360° VR panoramic tours accessible to a global audience of travellers to experience the Maldives at its best anywhere across the globe.”

Moreover, MMPRC Managing Director Thoyyib Mohamed also added that the Maldives need to go on virtual platforms. “We need to become stronger in digital marketing,” he said speaking at the press conference held on 24th June.

Maldives Virtual Tour is a product of Orca Media Group, one of the leading media and marketing companies in the Maldives.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives