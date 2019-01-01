SIMDI Introduces Advent Care Products to Maldives

SIMDI Group has started offering Advent Care sanitary products to the Maldives. Advent Care is a Sri Lankan brand that produces a variety of healthcare and safety products.

Customers will be now able to purchase Advent Care’s contactless thermometer, hand sanitizer, masks and gloves offered by SIMDI. Sanitizer bottles ranging from 50ml to 5l will be available, while gloves include powered and powder-free gloves. Further, surgical masks, as well as reusable masks, are also available.

The products can be ordered through SIMDI’s mobile application. Customers will be able to receive the products to their doorstep with SIMDI’s free delivery service.

For more information contact 3334455 or 7338472.

