Ooredoo’s High-Speed SuperNet Fixed Broadband Services Launched in Lh.Naifaru!

Ooredoo has launched SuperNet Fixed Broadband services at Lh. Naifaru, offering a wide range of fixed broadband packages with exciting speeds up to 100 Mbps.

“During a time where we have become increasingly dependent on the internet, we are extremely pleased to expand and offer our SuperNet Fixed Broadband services to more communities in the Maldives. Today we have launched our SuperNet services in Lh. Naifaru with the aim to enrich the lives of the people of Naifaru through digital and connect them to new opportunities. We reaffirm our commitment to the people of the Maldives, and will continue to enrich the lives of our communities.” said Hussain Niyaz, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo Maldives.

Ooredoo SuperNet comes with a number of fantastic plans, customised to suit the varying needs of Naifaru customers. Ooredoo has optimised its SuperNet services for popular applications such as Facebook, Youtube, Netflix, Gaming, and more. SuperNet customers in Naifaru will now be able to enjoy the internet at the best prices available in the market.

To subscribe to SuperNet packages, please visit: http://ore.do/getsupernet

For more information, please reach our customer care team via Live Chat on Ooredoo App: http://ore.do/app

