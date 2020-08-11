Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa Receives Multiple Awards

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has received multiple awards this year, despite its unfavourable circumstance.

TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards recognized Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa as the “Top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe”. The resort also received high marks from voters of the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Magazine. The Readers’ Travel Awards 2020 of the magazine ranks the resort in the Top 10 of the Best Luxury Beach Resorts and Dining Experiences in the Maldives.

TripAdvisor, one of the world’s largest travel platform, helps 463 million travellers each month make every trip their best trip. Travellers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 860 million reviews and opinions of 8.7 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises.

Whether planning or on a trip, travellers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights, and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages. Based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveller/diner feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards, run by Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in partnership with Blue Bay Travel, saw thousands of readers deliberating over the shortlisted nominees for some of the industry’s most astonishing travel destinations and show-stopping hotels, across a variety of travel-related categories.

Designed to reward the travel industry elite for excellence in a number of categories, nominees were narrowed down by an expert panel of judges, according to a strict set of criteria, before being set free on the hordes of readers to pick their favourite.

“Although there’s unfavourable circumstance this year, we are extremely honoured to be recognized by the prestigious industry-recognized credentials of our dedication and effort,” said Emilio Fortini, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa. “In addition to the recently completed $20 million renovations of the resort, we also introduced the coral conversation program earlier this year, with the goal to rehabilitate some of the coral reefs that had been damaged. The program is designed to educate guests in a fun and interactive manner through coral fragment plantation.”

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is situated on the private island of Furanafushi in the Republic of Maldives 1km and a 15-minute speedboat ride away from Malé International Airport. The five-star resort offers 176 guest rooms designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and lush greenery. In addition to 7 unique restaurants and bars, the Shine Spa for Sheraton located on its very own island and 3 outdoor tropical freshwater pools, the resort caters to all guests and is the perfect destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.

