HPA Arranges PCR Testing Facility From 5 Hospitals for Tourists

Health Protection Agency (HPA) has arranged a PCR testing facility for tourists visiting the Maldives, from 5 Hospitals.

Reportedly, certain airlines require a COVID-19 test result sheet which has been prepared within 48-72 hours from a government certified laboratory, before departing from the Maldives. Without the COVID-19 result sheet, tourists may face struggles returning to their homeland.

Initially, discussions have been made with Treetop Hospital and ADK for PCR testing. However, due to difficulties posed by the tourists in obtaining COVID-19 results and in delayed departure, Health Emergency Operation Center (HEOC) has decided to carry out PCR testing for tourists.

Today (15th August 2020), Health Protection Agency (HPA) has revealed the hospitals which offer PCR testing services for tourists departing the Maldives, along with the prices.

According to HPA, PCR testing services will be made available for tourists from IGMH, ADK Hospital and Treetop Hospital within the greater Male’ area. From the North of Maldives, testing services will be available from Kulhudhuffushi while from the south of Maldives, Addu City will provide testing facilities.

Among these 5 hospitals, 3 of the hospitals provide its testing services for MVR 1534 while ADK Hospital charges MVR 1500 and Treetop Hospital Charges MVR 2000.

HPA advises the tourists to send samples to the hospitals before 48 hours so that the tourists receive the COVID-19 test results on time for their departure. HPA informs that tourists will have to provide a copy of their travel and other required documents in order to carry out PCR testing.

While 5 of these hospitals allow PCR testing services for tourists departing from the Maldives, National Boating Association of Maldives (NBAM) has also introduced a sampling station in Hulhumale’ for tourists departing after a stay at Safari Vessels.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives