70 Safaris in Maldives Allowed to Restart Operations

The government of Maldives has permitted 70 safaris to commence operations since the reopening of borders on 15th of July.

With the border reopening, liveaboards were also allowed to restart operations along with resorts. However, safaris are allowed to provide service to tourists only after obtaining a special permit from the Health Protection Agency and the Ministry of Tourism.

Safety measures were also outlined for tourist vessels in the Guideline for Restarting Tourism. According to the Guidelines, tourists and staff will be allowed to embark and disembark from Tourist Vessels only at predesignated harbours as listed by the Ministry of Tourism. The vessel has to be disinfected as per HPA guidelines after the departure of guests and before new guests can be accepted onboard. Further, the crew of tourist vessels going ashore on inhabited islands shall be subject to HPA guidelines on quarantine and COVID-19 screening.

The tourist vessels are only given the approval to restart services after submitting a health and safety plan to the Ministry of Tourism, so tourists feel completely safe on their vacation. A designated station has also been established at Hulhumale’ for tourists on safari vessels to be tested for the virus.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives