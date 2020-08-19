Schools in Greater Male’ Area to Hold Virtual Classes Until 3rd September

Recommence of face to face classes in greater Male’ area has been pushed back again, until 3rd September and will operate through virtual classes.

This decision has been taken with regards to the current COVID-19 situation in the greater Male’ area, due to the spike in positive cases and further deaths.

Previously, the government has stated that physical classes will recommence on the 19th of August, but the date has been pushed back by 2 weeks for the safety of students in the greater Male’ area. According to ministry, the decision was taken to abide by the instructions provided by the Health Protection Agency (HPA).

After the closure of schools for 3-4 months, it re-opened on July 1st for all islands across the country. Schools in islands, except the greater Male’ area, taught for grades 1 to 12 while the schools in greater Male’ area taught for grades 9 to 12. It has been decided to recommence classes for grades 7 to 8 on 16th August 2020.

Schools have continued classes virtually via Google meet, Zoom calls and TeleClass. These methods are currently being used to take classes for students across the Maldives and in the Greater Male’ area.

Due to COVID-19, the Education Ministry has revised the academic calendar, changing the end date for term 1, to 3rd December 2020. According to the revised academic calendar, Term 2 of 2020, will conclude on 24th June 2021, while the new academic year commences on 10th August 2020.

