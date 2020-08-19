Statement on Visa Application and Changes to UKVI Guidance

United Kingdom in the Maldives has informed that due to global coronavirus restrictions and the current situation in the Maldives, VFS is unable to run a Temporary Enrolment Location (TEL), for the time being, and will keep the provision of a TEL under review.

According to the statement students without study, visas are likely to be unable to travel to the UK to begin their studies in time for the start of term. If the students cannot travel as planned, UKVI has built-in flexibility to their rules to help protect students. Likewise, universities are delivering most of their courses online (even for those already in the UK) so in most cases, students will have a similar experience.

The flexibility in rules means you can now visit a Visa Application Centre (VAC) in any country worldwide, subject to that country’s entry requirements, to submit your application and biometrics. Students will be able to make any type of application. This temporary concession will be reviewed by 30 November 2020.

UKVI Team in Delhi is offering a virtual session for Maldivian students to attend virtually to explain the revised policy and field Q&A. The session will take place on 20 August at 4 pm Maldives time on the UK in Maldives Facebook page.

Students can commence their studies in the Maldives without a negative impact on their immigration status. Students who begin their courses online because they are unable to travel to the UK due to coronavirus restrictions can apply for their Tier 4 visa at a later stage when they are due to travel to the UK.

The UK is committed to enhancing the visa system experience for students. The Graduate Immigration Route will allow graduates to stay and work, look for work, and gain experience in the UK for up to two years for undergraduate and masters students, and three years for PhD students. This will be available for students graduating from summer 2021 who have a valid Tier 4 visa at the time of application.

Students will be eligible to apply for the Graduate Route if they enter the UK before 6 April 2021 and complete the final semester of your studies in the UK.

