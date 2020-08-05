Renovation of Hulhumalé Central Park and Jetty under Indian Government Grant

A ceremony to mark the inauguration of the Hulhumalé Central Park and Eastside Arrival Jetty Renovation projects, under the Indian Grant Assistance of 106 million Rufiyaa was held today in a virtual ceremony. The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Abdulla Shahid, the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives Sunjay Sudhir, Member of Parliament for Hulhumale Ali Niyaz officials of the Government, the Housing Development Cooperation and the High Commission of India in the Maldives.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted that a grant of 9.989 million rufiyaa from the Indian Government was allocated to the Housing Development Corporation for both these projects with the purpose of providing an attractive atmosphere with increased amenities for the residents and visitors of Hulhumalé and thus, improve the overall quality of life.

The financial support has been provided from the grant assistance of USD 6.9 million (MVR 106 million) granted to the Government of Maldives by the Government of India in March 2019. The aim of the grant assistance is to conduct socio-economic development projects across the country which are of high impact. The projects under this grant are managed by local authorities.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives