HDC Extends Ease on Rent for Two Months

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has extended the due dates for rent payments due to the difficulties faced during COVID-19.

Mr. Ahmed Suhail, Managing Director of HDC stated that efforts are being put to provide as much ease as possible considering the current conditions where the situation will be reviewed after 2 months. The ease on rent payment applies to all parties who pay rent to HDC such as rent on land, flats and others where the rent for August can be settled by September while September rent can be settled by October.

HDC has been continuing numerous development projects in Hulhumale’ under loans where regular payments are required. In addition to the ease during COVID-19, 30% of rent payments to HDC has been postponed.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives