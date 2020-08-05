55% of Sh. Feevah Harbour Project Completed: MTCC

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has announced that 55% of Sh. Feevah Harbour Project has been completed.

This was revealed in a tweet by MTCC on 27th August 2020. According to MTCC. The company revealed that the work of Sh. Feevah Harbour is at 55% project progress.

Work on Sh. Feevah Harbour is well underway, with overall 55% project progress. Dredging operations and breakwater construction works are currently ongoing with 72% and 97% completion respectively. Revetment construction has commenced as well. pic.twitter.com/C8hRIjmpSW — MTCC Plc (@MTCCPlc) August 27, 2020

Dredging operations and breakwater construction works are currently ongoing with 72% and 97% completion respectively. Revetment construction has commenced as well.

Reportedly, 55,163 cubic meters will be subjected to Dredging operations and breakwater construction works while 356 + 644 cubic meters will be subjected to building sea walls.

According to MTCC, the company will also execute revetment construction in an area of 182 meters. This project was awarded to MTCC on 2 July 2019.

