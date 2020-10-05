Registration Opens for Broadcasting and Re-broadcasting License

Maldives Broadcasting Commission (Broadcom) has opened registrations for broadcasting and re-broadcasting license.

The license acquired will be valid for up to 5 years. During a virtual news conference held to recognize the “Broadcasting Day”, the president of the Maldives Broadcasting Commission, Ms Mariyam Waheedha stated that a majority want to apply for the license. Over 100 re-broadcasting licenses are currently issued while 39 broadcasting licenses were issued consisting of 28 radio licenses and 11 licenses required for TV.

The deadline for registration is 31st December 2020 while applications can be submitted to change the existing license to the updated format with no costs by 3rd April 2021. Ms Mariyam Waheedha further stated that efforts are also being put to train individuals in the industry in collaboration with international associations such as UNDP and UNICEF.

