ARC Donates Clear Face Masks to Assist Children with Hearing Impairments

Advocating the Rights of Children (ARC) has today donated 300 clear face masks to the Ministry of Education, to distribute to children with hearing impairments and their teachers across the country. The donation was formally handed over to the Minister of Education Dr Aishath Ali, by ARC’s Executive Committee Member Mr Muruthala Moosa.

Children with hearing impairments continue to face difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic, as they rely heavily on visual cues for effective communication including facial expressions and lip-reading. This affects their education and social interactions which further isolates them from the community.

The clear face masks, approved by the Health Protection Agency are aimed at alleviating some of the everyday difficulties faced by children with hearing impairment, to help ensure that their rights are protected even during the most difficult times. The customized masks include a transparent insert with three layers of cotton and are available in different sizes with adjustable straps.

ARC wishes to thank the Ministry of Education for their partnership and support to distribute the masks to children with hearing impairment nationwide and reaffirms its commitment to protect and promote the rights of children across the country.

