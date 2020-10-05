Tourism Ministry Announces Investment Opportunity In A Tourist Hotel with A Yacht Marina

PC: Arushad Ahmed

The Government of the Maldives represented by the Ministry of Tourism invites eligible investors, local or foreign, to submit their interest to develop a plot of 36 hectares of land in Uligan in Haa Alifu atoll as a tourist hotel with a yacht marina.

Interested parties can attend the information session at Ministry of Tourism (Velaanage 5th Floor) regarding the Bid at 1300 HRS on 22nd October 2020 (Thursday) and submit proposals at 1000 HRS of 05th November 2020 (Thursday).

The application form to purchase the Bid Document can be obtained from the Ministry’s website (www.tourism.gov.mv). The Bid Document will be available to purchase from 11th October 2020, 0900 HRS – 1300 HRS, except for government holidays from Ministry of Tourism (Velaanage 5th Floor) reception.

For further clarification about the bid, please contact the Ministry by emailing [email protected] before 1300 HRS, 01st November 2020.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives