Rediscover Vaavu Atoll with Voyages Maldives Special Cruise Offer!

Voyages Maldives has announced a special offer to rediscover Vaavu Atoll at its best.

Enjoy a WOW experience with special rates on Voyages Maldives safari boats for Maldivians and work permit holders. You can book now a cruise trip for 4 days and 3 nights, for just MVR 3,500 per person (minimum 6 people).

Under this package, you can visit sandbanks, snorkel spots or even the infamous shipwreck at Vaavu Atoll. This is one of the most popular and most “Instagram worthy” spots to visit in the Maldives. All meals will be prepared fresh by the chef on board.

Set out on an oceanic adventure aboard the safaris’ of Voyages Maldives and cruise through South Male’ and Vaavu Atoll!

For more information or to make a reservation, please call 332 2019 or 7789229

