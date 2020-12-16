BML Announces Decision to Close Two Branches in Male’ City

Bank of Maldives (BML) has announced its decision to close two of its branches in Male’ City. The Velana International Airport branch and the Bazaar branch will be closed from 22nd December 2020.

According to the bank, although the branches will be closed, ATM services will remain available, as well as services from foreign exchange counters at the airport departure and arrival terminals.

BML’s Bazaar branch was initially closed during March, due to the restrictions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The bank revealed that the branch will remain closed, although ATM services will still be available.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives