Looking to Insure Your Construction Project? Dhivehi Insurance Offers Flexible Solutions!

Leading local insurance company, Dhivehi Insurance Company offers specialized and flexible solutions to meet the construction industry’s insurance requirements. Whether it’s a commercial, residential, or civil engineering project, Dhivehi Insurance has got you covered.

Dhivehi Insurance is the leading construction and engineering insurer in the Maldives, with high profile projects and top contractors among its clients.

The company offers various insurance solutions to contractors, starting from the project tendering stage to project completion and handover.

Bid Security – tendering stage

– tendering stage Performance Guarantee – project awarding stage

– project awarding stage Advance Payment Guarantee – project mobilisation stage

– project mobilisation stage Trade Credit Bond – material sourcing

– material sourcing Retention Money Guarantee – project completion & handover stage

– project completion & handover stage +Project Insurance to secure material damage to construction works, materials, machinery, project cargo, workers, and associated legal liabilities.

Dhivehi Insurance aims to bring together project owners, contractors and material suppliers on a working platform, to build trust and manage all project-related risks.

For more information, visit their website or call 3007799.

