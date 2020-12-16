HDC Invites Proposals for the Lease of Unit for a Mini Mart in Hulhumale’

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is seeking interested parties for the lease of a unit for the provision of a mini-mart or convenience store in Lot 11441 (One Avenue) in Hulhumale’.

The unit identified for the project is Lot 11441, measuring an area of 1726.74 sqft.

Proposals must be submitted no later than 14:00 hrs on 14th January 2021 and must be accompanied by a bid security, in accordance with the instruction to proponents.

