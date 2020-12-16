Apollo Holdings to Begin Construction of 1000 Flats in Hulhumale’

Apollo Holdings is set to begin the construction of 1000 flats in Hulhumale’ this month, in accordance with the agreement with Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

Apollo proposed to build four different categories of flats in Hulhumale’, according to HDC. The designs and financing of the project is covered by Apollo Holdings.

The brand new flats to be built in both Hulhumale’ phase one and two will have affordable, semi-deluxe and luxury housing units. Moreover, Apollo Holdings has been contracted to the construction of council housing.

HDC estimates that the projects will be completed within a span of two to three years.

Multiple housing projects by HDC are currently ongoing in both phase one and two of Hulhumale’.

Earlier this year, HDC revealed that a special project of 3000 flats for the housing of Male’ residents will begin. However, no specific date has been announced yet.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives