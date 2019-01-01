Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Partners with Private Jet Company Vertis Aviation

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, an idyllic resort in the Maldives’ remote and pristine Gaafu Alifu Atoll, has announced its new partnership with private jet company Vertis Aviation. The collaboration, timed with the unveiling of the property’s new Raffles Royal Residence, offers guests the ultimate retreat in a vast 6-bedroom villa, located on an unblemished stretch of the resort’s blissful Beach Island.

With a superior portfolio of first-class jets, Vertis Aviation will transport guests direct to Gan or Velana International Airport, where they will be transferred to their 1,700 square metre hideaway. The Raffles Royal Residence, accommodating up to 15 guests, boasts three consecutive reception rooms and is bordered by a vast 40-metre infinity pool, with views towards the property’s private beach.

The residence, designed by Singapore-based design firm BLINK, is the perfect blend of Maldivian tradition and timeless elegance, with a hint of maritime beauty. True to the brand, Raffles’ distinct colonial style is seen in the property’s striped monsoon blinds and louvred doors, as well as in the decadent architectural details of soaring high ceilings and fully retractable windows.

Guests will have tailored opportunities to explore the many wonders of the world surrounding them. Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s Marine Butlers can lead guided explorations of the resort’s two spectacular house reefs, while the Royal Residence Butler will be available at any time of day or night to facilitate private boat trips, hearty feet-in-the-sand meals under the shimmer of flickering tiki lights at barbecue restaurant The Firepit, or indulgent treatments at the resort’s overwater spa.

With so much space entirely and solely at their disposal, guests might simply while away days without leaving the Raffles Royal Residence at all. Spa treatments can also be arranged on-site; Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s team of Children’s Butlers can be enlisted to entertain younger visitors; and a multitude of special events, from surprise birthday parties to decadent anniversary dinners, can be happily facilitated. Up to 24 guests can gather for a show-stopping meal to remember in the villa’s kitchen and dining room. Overlooking the lagoon and with its private bar stocked with rare spirits and the finest cigars, the expansive roof terrace works just as well as an intimate eyrie for evening sundowners as it does for morning yoga sessions sound-tracked by gently lapping waves.

