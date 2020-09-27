Majoie Maldives Introduces New Skincare Aesthetic Treatments in Addu

Majoie Maldives has announced new skincare aesthetic treatments in Addu, Maldives. Now people in Addu City can enjoy beauty treatments such as Hydrafacial, Mesotherapy, LED therapy and etc.

The opening event in Addu was in collaboration with some of the most talented small businesses in Addu including the new healthy detox drinks by Tranquilityblend.mv, a delicious cake by the Tasteries.mv and amazing songs by Eclipse.mv band.

Nadia Laouina founded Majoie in 2018 with a mission to generate positive changes and provide sustainable income for Maldivian women in local islands and give them an opportunity to work from their home.

“So proud to see many emerging talents excelling in their own businesses! Addu will soon become the hub area of the Maldives for people to enjoy quality time, good service and lush vegetation,” said Nadia Laouina, founder and MD of Majoie Maldives.

