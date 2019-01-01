Ooredoo Maldives Launches SuperNet in N. Manadhoo

Ooredoo Maldives expands Ooredoo SuperNet, its Fixed Broadband services to N. Manadhoo with a wide range of packages and exciting speeds up to 100 mbps.

“High-speed broadband service is essential in enabling social and economic progress across communities and providing this service to all people across the nation has always been a key priority to Ooredoo. Today, we are excited to launch our SuperNet Fixed Broadband Service in N. Manadhoo, connecting its people to new opportunities and allowing its people to truly enjoy the internet. We reassure our commitment and will continue to expand our services to all corners of the nation and enrich the lives of the people of the Maldives.” said Chief Commercial Officer, Hussain Niyaz.

Ooredoo has recently revamped SuperNet plans providing up to 5 times the Internet speeds, and up to 68% bigger allowances including SuperNet add-ons with much faster throttled speeds. Ooredoo has also optimised its SuperNet services for popular applications such as Facebook, Youtube, Netflix, Gaming, and more. SuperNet customers in Manadhoo will now be able to enjoy the internet at the best prices available in the market.

To subscribe, or get more information on SuperNet packages, please visit: http://ore.do/getsupernet

