The First Cochin-Maldives Cargo Ferry under agency of MSS Arrives at Kulhudhuffushi

The first cargo ferry from Cochin, India to the Maldives operated by the Maldives Agent, Maldives State Shipping (MSS) has arrived at H.Dh. Kulhudhuhfushi this morning.

The ferry has a capacity of 3000 tons while the first shipment of two containers consists of 500 tons including cement and other products. Preparations are being made to unload the cargo by the cargo ferry and Kulhudhuhfushi port. The boat cannot be harboured to the island due to the size of the vessel where the cargo will be unloaded with other large vessels which are used to transport containers.

The first boat with unloaded goods will reach Kulhudhuhfushi harbour by 1pm. The boat departed from Cochin on 22nd September where MSS stated that each round trip between India and Maldives takes 10 days.

