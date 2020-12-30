Qatar Airways Increases Frequency to Maldives to 4 Daily Flights

Qatar Airways has announced that it has increased the frequency of flights from Doha to the Maldives to 4 daily flights.

Qatar Airways operates one of the youngest and most technologically-advanced fleets in the skies. Qatar Airways currently utilizes Boeing 777-300ER for 2 frequencies with 42 business class seats and 312 economy class seats and a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 22 business class seats and 312 economy class seats.

Tourist arrivals to the Maldives are anticipated to increase this holiday season. Qatar Airways has also introduced a unique “Travel Bubble Holiday” package for the Maldives as the company’s latest innovation, which will hopefully take tourist arrival rates to the peak. This is the first time the 2 nations have introduced a travel bubble. Qatar’s very first ‘Travel Bubble Holidays’ is designed for Qatari nationals and residents of the country.

Under the exclusive package, customers can travel to the Maldives between 1st December 2020 and 7th January 2021. Inclusive of return flights between Qatar and Maldives from Qatar airways and accommodation on full board basis, customers will also have access to all hotel facilities, enjoy flexible cancellation policies and discounted rates off the retail outlets.

Two luxury high-end properties, Diamonds Thundufushi Beach and Water Villas and Sandies Bathala Maldives will be exclusively available for guests travelling from Qatar. According to Qatar Airways, customers can book these exclusive ‘Travel Bubble Holidays’ packages with Qatar Airways Holidays and they are not required to quarantine or self-isolate on return home.

Qatar Airways was the first commercial flight to operate to the Maldives since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020. The Government of Qatar has also added the Maldives to its Covid-19 Green List as the Maldives has achieved the Safe Travel Stamp.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives