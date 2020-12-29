16 Groups Selected for HDC’s Urban Farming Project

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has announced the Urban Farming Project draw event results.16 groups have been selected for the urban farming project planned in Hulhumale’ to improve food security.

The urban farming project aims to empower women and vulnerable groups of the community of Hulhumalé and also targets to provide opportunities for income generation particularly to those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The draw held at Ghaazee school on Monday saw the selection of 16 groups composed of three farmers under three categories; a general category, a category for youth and special needs persons and a category for women.

Six groups were selected under the women’s category and five each under the remaining two categories. An additional three groups have been waitlisted.

A total of 393 applied to take part in the project, including; 78 applicants for the youth and special needs persons’ category, 147 applicants for the general category and 168 applicants for women’s category.

HDC has stated that a total of 19,871.26ft will be allocated for this project, comprising of 16 individual plots of approximately 600ft each. The land for the project will be leased from neighbourhood 3 in Phase 1 of Hulhumale’.

In addition to the garden lots provided by HDC, the project encompasses a fertilizer shop on-site, tools shed with mini storage spaces, a seed incubator shed, universal designed public toilets, pocket parks with communal seating and a security post.

Moreover, a provision of 50 bags (of 25 kg per bag) of fertilizers per lot for the first six months and a monthly allowance of MVR 500 per lot on utility bills coverage for the first three months will be given by the corporation.

An agreement will be signed between HDC and the selected applicants prior to post allocations. The applicants also have to undergo training conducted by the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine Resources and Agriculture and BCC as stipulated under the agreement.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives