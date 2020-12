Bank of Maldives has announced that its branches and service centres will be closed on 31st December 2020, and will reopen on 3rd January 2021.

Customers can continue to bank through the bank’s Self Service ATMs.

The national bank revealed that it will be available for inquiries and customer support through its Contact Center, 3330200.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives