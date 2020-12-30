EyeCare Announces Launch of New E-Commerce Website, with Easy One-Click Shopping and Online Bookings!

Leading optical company, EyeCare has recently announced the launch of its new website with online bookings, updated product pages, and easy one-click shopping. With this new website, EyeCare offers customers a convenient, one-click shopping experience with some of the best product brands in the Maldives, as well as the ease of booking appointments online.

Since they first opened their doors in 2003, EyeCare has become the most customer-preferred eye care service provider and a trusted household brand in the Maldives. Their catalog features a variety of products as eyeglasses, reading glasses, blue cut eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, other eye care related accessories, and exclusive Wrist Watches.

The newly launched website features all the product ranges available at EyeCare, categorized into all the latest collections with updated descriptions and details, new images of all the products, and a new FAQ page. Customers can filter and search through their collections by price range, gender, age, sizes and popular styles.

EyeCare is also the first and only eye care service provider offering a one-stop eye care solution with a team of full-time qualified opticians, optometrists and ophthalmologists.

As such, the new website features all the services provided at EyeCare, such as Ophthalmologic consultations, Medical Retina Services, Comprehensive Eye Examination, Refractive Error Correction to Eye Surgeries, and Laser Treatments. Customers are given the opportunity to view the profile of their experienced team of ophthalmologists before booking an appointment with their choice of Ophthalmologist.

For more information, please visit www.eyecare.mv or contact +960 332 1026.

