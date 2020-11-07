President Solih Approves Single-Use Plastic Phasing Out Plan

The President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, has now approved a plan proposed by the Ministry of Environment and Energy to phase out single-use plastic in the Maldives by 2023.

Prior to its approval by the President yesterday, the plan was also endorsed by the cabinet.

No details of the plan have been revealed yet. However, this move is in line with the administration’s 2019-2023 Strategic Action Plan (SAP). The plan was also announced by the government of Maldives during President Solih’s trip to the United Nations General Assembly in 2019.

Single-use plastics or disposable plastics are items intended for one-time purposes only, regardless of whether they are recyclable, labelled as bioplastics, biodegradable or compostable.

The single-use plastic phasing out plan envisions the Maldivian seas to be completely rid of plastic pollution by the year 2023.

