HDC Seeks Developer for Cold Storage Facility in Hulhumale’

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is seeking interest parties for the development and operation of a Cold Storage Facility in Hulhumalé.

The selected party will be responsible for the design, construction and management of the property for the duration of the lease term. The property will span over a plot area of 5,381.91 square feet.

HDC identifies the growth of the commercial sector in Hulhumalé and plans for a specialized cold storage facility to cater to the needs of the different sizes of businesses and a variety of industries. The facility would not only cater to the existing demand, but allow for the necessary expansions. It would be developed with a priority on accessibility and functional advances for tenants.

The proposal submission opening date is 3rd December 2020.

Documents and other information regarding the project are available on the HDC website www.hdc.com.mv and properties.com.mv.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives