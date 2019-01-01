306 Tourist Facilities in Maldives Now Operational

The Ministry of Tourism has stated that there are 306 tourist facilities currently open and operating in the Maldives, up until 4th November.

According to statistics from the Ministry, this figure includes 120 resorts, 65 guesthouses and 121 safaris. This is a total of 32,622 beds.

The Ministry stated that there are an additional 9 resorts and 1 guesthouse set to commence within December, making for an addition of 1,782 beds.

The borders in the Maldives reopened on 15th July. Since then, the country has welcomed 44,365 tourists thus far. In total, Maldives has had a total of 427,212 tourists in the year 2020, with the highest number of tourist arrivals recorded from Russia.

