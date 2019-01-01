Notice! FSM Announces Operation Changes to Easyfill 1

Fuel Supply Maldives (FSM) has announced two new operation updates to their petrol shed, Easyfill 1 located near Stelco.

According to FSM, only 4-wheeler vehicles will be allowed at the Easy-fill 1 shed between 8 am to 8 pm. Meanwhile, both 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers will be allowed from 8 pm to 10:30 pm.

These changes have been made effective from 1st November, until further notice. The opening times for Easy-fill 1 are now from 8 am to 10:30 pm, with disinfection being carried out from 3 to 3:30 pm.

FSM currently has 4 petrol sheds in Male’. One is located in the Industrial Village, one in Carnival area, one near IGMH and the other one is located near STELCO. Recently, the company also introduced a fuel station in Thilafushi.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives