Maldives Will Welcome an Additional 11 Airlines By the End of 2020!

By the year’s end, an additional 11 airlines will be operating in the Maldives, says the Ministry of Tourism.

According to the latest information released by the Ministry, after the border closure and reopening in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maldives now has 15 airlines operating flights to the country. Within November and December, Maldives will see an additional 11 airlines operating flights to the country.

The airlines include Ukraine International Airlines (UAI), Azur Air Ukraine, Nordwind, Azur Air Russia, Air Seychelles, Air Asia, Alitalia, Air France, Korean Air, Gulf Air, and Neos Air.

From those airlines, Gulf Air will begin operations starting from 12th December. Air Seychelles is set to fly to the Maldives during the holiday season, from 4th December to 9th January.

Airlines that have already begun operations in the Maldives include British Airways, Edelweiss, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, FlyDubai, Emirates, Etihad Airways, GoAir, IndiGo, Air India, Sri Lankan Airlines, Aeroflot, and Spice Jet.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives