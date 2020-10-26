President Ratifies Education Act, Ensuring Equal Rights for Children and Adults Alike

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has ratified the Education Act (24/2020) yesterday. The Act was passed by Parliament on Monday, 26 October 2020, at the 10th sitting of its third session this year.

The Act provides a framework needed to thoroughly ensure equal rights and opportunities for children and adults to pursue education, as guaranteed by the Maldives’ Constitution.

The Education Act also embraces the fundamental pillars of education: establishing the rights of the students as well as teachers in regard to education; the responsibilities of the state; and parents and tutors. It further specifies other aspects of education, including guidelines and methods of education in the Maldives.

The main purpose of the Education Act is to ensure equal rights for children and adults alike while protecting the rights of the tutors and promoting the core values of Islam within the national curriculum. The Act emphasizes the importance of Islamic values and ensures that human rights are safeguarded in a manner consistent with Islamic principles.

The Act stipulates that the Preschool Administrative Act (1/2012) will be repealed when the Act comes into force. The Act will come into effect at the beginning of the next Academic New Year. Following ratification, the Education Act has been published in the Government Gazette.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives