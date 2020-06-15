President Convenes a Meeting to Discuss Foreign Worker Protests

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih met with the National Security Council (NSC) and relevant senior officials this evening, to discuss the ongoing protests by foreign workers over unpaid wages. The meeting was held at the President’s Office.

Discussions pertained to the rising tensions between certain expatriates and locals, the threat this poses to public safety, and the challenges confronting law enforcement because of this issue. Participants collectively agreed that resolving this issue should be an urgent national security priority.

Speaking at the meeting, President Solih inquired on efforts by the NSC to ensure public safety. He further deliberated on measures that can be taken to address the underlying issues, and on actions to be taken against those parties that violate the country’s laws.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives