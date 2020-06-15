MIRA Records a Decrease of 83% in Revenue

Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) has revealed a record of 83% decrease in the revenue which has been collected last June in comparison to June of last year, 2019.

Statistics published by MIRA has revealed the authority recorded an income of USD 17.9 million as revenue in June 2020. The tax administrating body of MIRA had collected USD 103.9 million as revenue in June 2019.

MIRA ascribed the decrease to the lockdown executed in the Greater Male’ Region as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. MIRA revealed all the tax deadlines were extended once the lockdown was imposed, which resulted in the decrement in revenue in June.

