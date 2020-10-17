Passionate Environmentalists, Here’s Your Chance to Become An Ambassador of A Luxury Resort

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is in search of passionate environmental ambassadors, Naturalists, to join the distinguished team of Ladies & Gentlemen.

The Maldives is a destination with a rare landscape, and a lifestyle and culture deeply rooted in its nature. The role of the Naturalist is to connect guests to nature, by leading a host of well-designed experiences tailored around special interests of island discovery, sports & wellness, culture and sustainability. Apart from the recreational activities, the Naturalist who is the environmental ambassador, is also responsible to curate entertaining adventures for young travellers as part of the new and exciting Ritz Kids club program of the resort, inspiring the next generation of environmentalists.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands not only intends to take guests on an inspiring journey but also create meaningful experiences for guests that leave long-lasting global footprints. After all, the brand genuinely believes that the guest engagement plays a vital role to protect nature for a sustainable future and the commitment of the Ladies and Gentlemen to fulfil its global environmental responsibility efforts is instrumental. Hence, this unique career position paves an interesting prospect for active candidates, who enjoy nature-based activities, to pursue an ambition that is exciting yet, creates positive awareness and impact on the environment. The open-air office setting accompanied with this role is certainly an added appeal.

This remarkable opportunity will be announced in the upcoming weeks. Currently, there are various opportunities in Rooms Division, Finance, Human Resources, Food & Beverage, Spa, Loss Prevention and Sales & Marketing departments advertised in the careers portal: https://jobs.marriott.com/marriott/jobs.

The Ritz-Carlton Fari Islands, Maldives will be sharing more news in the upcoming months, including an exciting partnership that will truly leave indelible marks on the destination’s most precious asset: nature.

