Sri Lanka Assures There Are No Restrictions on Maldives Fish Exports to Sri Lanka

Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdullah Shahid has revealed that the government of Sri Lanka assures the Maldives that there are no restrictions for Maldives fish imports to Sri Lanka. The statement was made following discussions with Foreign Minister and Minister of Fisheries of Sri Lanka.

The main export markets include Thailand, Sri Lanka, member countries of the European Union, Russia, Malaysia, etc. Frozen products are mainly exported to Thailand while the dried fish are exported to Sri Lanka as ‘Maldive fish’. In 2008, 56% of fish exports were frozen products, 28% fresh, 8% dried, 8% preserved and 1% live.

In 2018, the value of fish exports rose to MVR368 million (US$24 million) in April. The Maldives’ main export product is fish (accounting for over 40 per cent of total exports).

