‘The joy of an island is being completely cut off’ – Jenna Coleman on the magic of the Maldives

What I remember most about my first trip to the Maldives is the colours: the turquoise sea against the white sand, the bright green of the palm trees. They’re so vivid that it’s almost as if you’re imagining them. I’d gone from a crazy filming schedule and grey London skies to all this colour and complete calm.

In January I went back, and this time I took my parents. I really like going away at that time of year: having that moment to reset and to say goodbye to the previous year. Personally and professionally, I was feeling quite burnt out because I’d done a play and then gone straight into filming [upcoming BBC and Netflix drama] The Serpent in Bangkok for five months, playing a French-Canadian serial killer. In my line of work, you spend lengthy periods away from the people you love, so it was really special to have that time with my parents. The last time I went on holiday with them, I was 15. I get my love of the sand and the sea from them. When I was a kid, we’d do a trip down to Cornwall in summer or hire a villa in Portugal – my dad was happy anywhere that had a big fish market.

The flight from London to Malé, the capital of the Maldives, takes about 10 hours. I normally love long-haul flights; there’s something about being among the clouds that I find really peaceful and I treasure that time. From Malé, you usually have to take a seaplane to your resort, but we went by speedboat because ours was so close. We stayed at One & Only Reethi Rah, which is on its own island and has amazing amenities but isn’t ostentatious at all. Everything is very laid-back, so you’re forced to slow down.</span>