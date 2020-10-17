After A Long Wait, Crystal Sands Welcomes First Guests to the Exotic Guesthouse

After a long break, people are back to travelling and experiencing the best of Maldives has to offer to them. With the opening of guesthouses on 15th October, Crystal Sands Hotel in Maafushi has given a warm welcome to its first guests, inviting them to a tropical vacation like no other.

The 18 room cosy guest house is decorated with Modern eclectic design material that will radiate positive energy with mostly Turquoise and White interiors. Located conveniently on the beautiful island of Maafushi, the beach hotel lets you watch the sunset down the sea of liquid gold at the convenience of your room.

Take a walk on the white beaches, have a dive in some of the most popular diving spots in the world and relax while absorbing the picturesque scenery. The experiences waiting for you here are countless.

Crystal Sands boasts 1 restaurant that is owned and managed by Symphony Group holding the oldest and most preeminent restaurant in the Maldives.

The guesthouse has been a long term dream of Symphony Maldives to extend their services to the Hospitality Industry. They have been in the restaurant business for more than 20 years and aims to provide preeminent consistent services from all group of restaurants.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives