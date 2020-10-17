Maldives to Introduce Another Domestic Airport in November!

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has revealed that the company is tirelessly working to complete the airport project by 11 November 2020. The HA. Hoarafushi airport project was handed to MTCC in 2019.

The airport construction work involves the construction of a 1200 m runway; 8,635 sqm of apron and taxiway; service roads at air and landside in front of terminal; 9,473 sqm of the parking area; 1,718 sqm of fire access road and a 720 m of airport security and beach fence area.

MTCC estimates that the project is worth MVR 198 million. According to the latest statistics, from a total of 16 airports, there are 4 international airports and 12 domestic airports.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives